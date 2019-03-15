Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
banned books
This Morning in Publishing: October 3, 2016
Walking Away From Colors: The Giver
Neil Gaiman’s Neverwhere Banned Due to Racy Jumper Fumblings
Is There a Correlation Between Banning Books and Bad Science?
Graphic Novel, Non-Fiction || In Bad For You, Kevin C. Pyle and Scott Cunningham expose the long-standing campaign against fun for what it really is: a bunch of anxious adults grasping at straws, ignoring scientific data, and blindly yearning for the good old days that never were.
Labeling Kurt Vonnegut: From Science Fiction Writer to Pornographer
Albus Dumbledore Didn’t Come Out at the Right Time (According to Everyone)
You are Guy Montag: Ray Bradbury’s #1 Censorship Concern
Stephen King: An Unlikely Lifeline In Turbulent Waters
Original Sin: The Complex Irony of Frankenstein and Its Impact
A Map of Comic Book Burnings Across the U.S.
The Outliers: A Tribute to Writers Who Refuse To Stay Silent
The Religious Controversy Surrounding Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials
If Plato Were Alive Today, Would He Try to Ban Harry Potter?
