Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
avenue 5
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Legion’s Noah Hawley Will Direct the Next Star Trek Film 10 hours ago
- Liz Bourke Sleeps With Monsters: Optimism and (Game)Change 15 hours ago
- Sweepstakes The Peripheral Sweepstakes! 15 hours ago
- Chana Porter Read an Excerpt From The Seep, a New Novel From Chana Porter 16 hours ago
- Lee Mandelo On the Edge of Ambition: The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black 16 hours ago
- Leigh Butler Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 72 and 73 17 hours ago
- Tyler Dean His Dark Materials’ “The Spies” Is an Exposition-Heavy Calm Before the Storm 18 hours ago
New in Series
- Sleeps With Monsters: Optimism and (Game)Change
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 72 and 73
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 11)
- “Yibambe!” — Avengers: Infinity War
- The Sword of the Lictor, Part 1: Of Loves Lost and Found
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Five
- The Things We Do For Course Credit: John Langan’s “Technicolor”
Recent Comments
- WillMayBeWise on BBC America Casts Anna Chancellor as Lord Vetinari, Plus More Cast Updates for The Watch 33 mins ago
- JanaJansen on 6 Doctor Who Aliens That Would Be Great For Season 12 (And 3 That Wouldn’t) 58 mins ago
- cap-mjb on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Mission Gamma, Book One: Twilight 1 hour ago
- Why do i sound british on 6 Doctor Who Aliens That Would Be Great For Season 12 (And 3 That Wouldn’t) 2 hours ago
- Kah-thurak on BBC America Casts Anna Chancellor as Lord Vetinari, Plus More Cast Updates for The Watch 3 hours ago
- leeparpart on Five Classic SF Novels of Anthropogenic Climate Change 3 hours ago
- ramatogel on Sleeps With Monsters: Optimism and (Game)Change 4 hours ago
- AeronaGreenjoy on Reading The Wheel of Time: Other Worlds and Couple Fights in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 11) 5 hours ago
- birgit on Reading The Wheel of Time: Other Worlds and Couple Fights in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 11) 5 hours ago
- GarretH on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “The Best of Both Worlds, Part II” 5 hours ago