Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Ausma Zehanat Khan

The Bloodprint

Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:00pm
Favorite This
|| The Companions of Hira may have discovered a miraculous symbol of hope that can destroy the One-Eyed Preacher and his fervid followers: the Bloodprint, a dangerous text the Talisman has tried to erase from the world.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.