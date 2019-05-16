Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
assassins
Deadly Peril Done Right: Brian Staveley’s Skullsworn
British Fiction Focus
Romancing the Throne: Revealing Skullsworn by Brian Staveley
A Whisper of Southern Lights
Book 2 in the Assassins series. Death and destruction follow the demon wherever he treads, and Gabriel is rarely far behind, waiting for his chance to extinguish the creature known as Temple once and for all. But in Singapore during the Second World War, a lone soldier in possession of a shattering secret gets caught up in their battle.