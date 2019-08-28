Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Armando Veve
Knowledgeable Creatures
Fantasy || A dog detective is hired by a female human to investigate a murder that she committed. But of course, all is not as it seems.
Played Your Eyes
This World Is Full of Monsters
An alien invasion comes to one man’s doorstep in the form of a story-creature, followed by death and rebirth in a transformed Earth.