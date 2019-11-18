Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Armando Iannucci
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Legion’s Noah Hawley Will Direct the Next Star Trek Film 10 hours ago
- Liz Bourke Sleeps With Monsters: Optimism and (Game)Change 15 hours ago
- Sweepstakes The Peripheral Sweepstakes! 15 hours ago
- Chana Porter Read an Excerpt From The Seep, a New Novel From Chana Porter 16 hours ago
- Lee Mandelo On the Edge of Ambition: The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black 16 hours ago
- Leigh Butler Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 72 and 73 17 hours ago
- Tyler Dean His Dark Materials’ “The Spies” Is an Exposition-Heavy Calm Before the Storm 18 hours ago
New in Series
- Sleeps With Monsters: Optimism and (Game)Change
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 72 and 73
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 11)
- “Yibambe!” — Avengers: Infinity War
- The Sword of the Lictor, Part 1: Of Loves Lost and Found
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Five
- The Things We Do For Course Credit: John Langan’s “Technicolor”
Recent Comments
- WillMayBeWise on BBC America Casts Anna Chancellor as Lord Vetinari, Plus More Cast Updates for The Watch 33 mins ago
- JanaJansen on 6 Doctor Who Aliens That Would Be Great For Season 12 (And 3 That Wouldn’t) 58 mins ago
- cap-mjb on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Mission Gamma, Book One: Twilight 1 hour ago
- Why do i sound british on 6 Doctor Who Aliens That Would Be Great For Season 12 (And 3 That Wouldn’t) 2 hours ago
- Kah-thurak on BBC America Casts Anna Chancellor as Lord Vetinari, Plus More Cast Updates for The Watch 3 hours ago
- leeparpart on Five Classic SF Novels of Anthropogenic Climate Change 3 hours ago
- ramatogel on Sleeps With Monsters: Optimism and (Game)Change 4 hours ago
- AeronaGreenjoy on Reading The Wheel of Time: Other Worlds and Couple Fights in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 11) 5 hours ago
- birgit on Reading The Wheel of Time: Other Worlds and Couple Fights in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 11) 5 hours ago
- GarretH on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “The Best of Both Worlds, Part II” 5 hours ago