Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Arkady Martine

A Memory Called Empire: Chapter One

Wed Nov 28, 2018 1:00pm
2 Favorites [+]
|| Ambassador Mahit Dzmare arrives in the center of the multi-system Teixcalaanli Empire only to discover that her predecessor, the previous ambassador from their small but fiercely independent mining Station, has died. But no one will admit that his death wasn't an accident...

A Memory Called Empire: Prologue

Tue Nov 27, 2018 12:00pm
3 Favorites [+]
|| Ambassador Mahit Dzmare arrives in the center of the multi-system Teixcalaanli Empire only to discover that her predecessor, the previous ambassador from their small but fiercely independent mining Station, has died. But no one will admit that his death wasn't an accident...

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.