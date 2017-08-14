Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Arabella of Mars
Arabella and the Battle of Venus
Alternate History, Fantasy || Book 2 in The Adventures of Arabella Ashby. Arabella must find passage to an enemy-controlled planet in the middle of a war, bribe or fight her way past vicious guards, and rescue her Captain with the help of the dashing privateer, Daniel Fox...
See Ellen Klages and Celebrate Passing Strange This Spring!
That Was Awesome! Writers on Writing
Blending the Impossible: David D. Levine’s Arabella of Mars
Galactic Imperialism: Arabella of Mars by David D. Levine
Arabella of Mars: Chapter 3
Alternate History, Science Fiction || A plantation in a flourishing 18th century British colony on Mars is home to Arabella Ashby, a young woman who is perfectly content growing up in the untamed frontier. But days spent working on complex automata with her father or stalking her brother Michael with her Martian nanny is not the proper behavior of an English lady.
Arabella of Mars: Chapter 2
Arabella of Mars: Chapter 1
Arabella of Mars Sweepstakes!
We have four galley copies of David D. Levine's Arabella of Mars, out July 12th from Tor Books, and we want to send them to you! Since Newton witnessed a bubble rising from his bathtub, mankind has sought the stars. When William III of England commissioned Capt. William Kidd to command the first expedition to Mars in the late 1600s, he proved that space travel was both possible and profitable.