Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Apotheosis anthology
Latest Posts
- Anne M. Pillsworth and Ruthanna Emrys The World’s Always Been Ending: A. C. Wise’s “Venice Burning” 2 hours ago
- K.M. Szpara Read Chapter Five of Docile by K. M. Szpara 3 hours ago
- Maya Gittelman Harbinger of Hope: A Beginning at the End by Mike Chen 4 hours ago
- Matt Mikalatos A Thousand Years Later — Prince Caspian: The Return to Narnia 5 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Here’s What’s Going On With the Edge of Tomorrow Sequel 6 hours ago
- C.L. Polk Read an Excerpt from C. L. Polk’s Stormsong 6 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket The Arrowverse Is Getting a Superman & Lois Spin-Off 6 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: A. C. Wise’s “Venice Burning”
- A Thousand Years Later — Prince Caspian: The Return to Narnia
- Sleeps With Monsters: K.A. Doore Answers Seven Questions
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 79 and 80
- Isn’t It Necromantic? — Introducing the Gideon the Ninth Reread
- “I’m going to help my family” — X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Ten
Recent Comments
- Perene on A Thousand Years Later — Prince Caspian: The Return to Narnia 1 min ago
- ecbatan on Five Sword-Wielding Women in SFF 1 min ago
- vinsentient on Here’s What’s Going On With the Edge of Tomorrow Sequel 4 mins ago
- James Davis Nicoll on Five Sword-Wielding Women in SFF 15 mins ago
- WillMayBeWise on Five Sword-Wielding Women in SFF 23 mins ago
- Monica on Isn’t It Necromantic? — Introducing the Gideon the Ninth Reread 26 mins ago
- templar on A Thousand Years Later — Prince Caspian: The Return to Narnia 29 mins ago
- tjareth on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “Chain of Command, Part I” 42 mins ago
- nth on Read Chapter Three of Docile by K. M. Szpara 42 mins ago
- BonHed on How Quini the Squid Misplaced His Klobučar 44 mins ago