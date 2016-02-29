Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Anna Tambour
Aurora Australis
Aurora Australis: Blue Quandongs and Magenta Cherries
The Walking-Stick Forest
Dark Fantasy, Fantasy || "The Walking-Stick Forest," by Anna Tambour, is a dark fantasy about a recluse who creates collectible walking sticks in post-WWI Scotland by manipulating the woods somewhat like bonsais. He refuses a commission from a very rich, powerful man, never considering or caring about the consequences.