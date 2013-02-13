Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Angel Season
Contemporary Fantasy, Fantasy || Jeremy's girlfriend is pregnant, and he returns home to the mountains to tell his drunken, ne'er-do-well father. The only thing Jeremy's dad was ever good at was hunting angels, a dangerous pursuit but a profitable one, often netting thousands of dollars to the hunter for the sale of a single "rack," (the wings.) Since the angel hunt was outlawed more than a decade ago, Jeremy's dad has slid steadily downhill. With the news of Jeremy's impending fatherhood, he and his dad engage in one final hunt.