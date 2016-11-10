Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Andy Remic
The Iron Beast
Book 3 in the Song For No Man's Land trilogy. The Skogsgra and the Naravelle have launched their final offensive, and Private Jones and his companions are caught in the melee.
Return of Souls
Dark Fantasy || The second novella in the No Man's Land trilogy. Private Jones awakes to find himself in a strange land, and is soon joined by young woman, Morana, who tells him of an Iron Beast that will end the Great War. Even as he vows to help her find it, enemy combatants seek them, intent on their utter annihilation.
Return of Souls, the second book in the trilogy Andy Remic began with A Song for No Man's Land, comes out June 14 from Tor.com Publishing. If war is hell, there is no word to describe what Private Jones has been through. Forced into a conflict with an unknowable enemy, he awakes to find himself in a strange land, and is soon joined by young woman, Morana, who tends to his wounds and tells him of the battles played out in this impossible place.
Listen to an audiobook excerpt from Andy Remic's A SONG FOR NO MAN'S LAND. On a battlefield during the Great War, Robert Jones is faced with an enemy that starts to shapeshift into a nightmarish demonic force. Read by Tim Gerard Reynolds.
A Song for No Man's Land, available February 9th from Tor.com Publishing. He signed up to fight with visions of honour and glory, of fighting for king and country, of making his family proud at long last. But on a battlefield during the Great War, Robert Jones is shot, and wonders how it all went so very wrong, and how things could possibly get any worse.
A Song for No Man’s Land
Dark Fantasy, Horror || On a battlefield during the Great War, Robert Jones is shot, and wonders how it all went so very wrong, and how things could possibly get any worse. But when the attacking enemy starts to shapeshift into a nightmarish demonic force, Jones finds himself fighting an impossible war against an enemy that shouldn't exist.
The Iron Wolves (Excerpt)
Dark Fantasy, Fantasy || Thirty years ago, the Iron Wolves held back mud-orc hordes at the Pass of Splintered Bones, and led a brutal charge that saw the sorcerer Morkagoth slain. This ended the War of Zakora, and made the Iron Wolves heroes. Now, a new terror stalks the realm....