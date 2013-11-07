Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Andy Marino
The Oregon Trail Diary of Willa Porter
Fantasy, Historical || "The Oregon Trail Diary of Willa Porter" is a collection of diary entries from Willa Porter's journey west with her family, into territory which gets stranger and stranger.
Uncrashable Dakota (Excerpt)
Steampunk, Young Adult || In 1862, Union army infantryman Samuel Dakota changed history when he spilled a bottle of pilfered moonshine in the Virginia dirt and stumbled upon the biochemical secret of flight. Not only did the Civil War come to a much quicker close, but Dakota Aeronautics was born.