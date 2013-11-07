Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Andy Marino

Uncrashable Dakota (Excerpt)

Fri Oct 18, 2013 4:00pm
Favorite This
, || In 1862, Union army infantryman Samuel Dakota changed history when he spilled a bottle of pilfered moonshine in the Virginia dirt and stumbled upon the biochemical secret of flight. Not only did the Civil War come to a much quicker close, but Dakota Aeronautics was born.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.