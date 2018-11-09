Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Andy Duncan
Wakulla Springs
Wakulla Springs
Historical, Magical Realism || Wakulla Springs, in the Florida panhandle, is the deepest submerged freshwater cave system in the world. "Wakulla Springs" is a novella by Andy Duncan and Ellen Klages, which we hope will surprise and delight you as much as it surprised and delighted us.
On 20468 Petercook
Humor, Science Fiction || Enjoy "On 20468 Petercook," a new original story by author Andy Duncan about Stanley and George, two resolute employees of Trans-Space Enterprises tasked with adjusting reflective sheets on solar sails attached to asteroids, miniature planetoids, and the like. It doesn't seem like an exciting life, but perhaps you're simply not realizing the full dramatic potential of two mates sitting amongst asteroids, adjusting sails.