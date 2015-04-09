Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Andrew Smith
Fantasy, Young Adult || Best friends Jack and Conner can't stay away from Marbury. It's partly because of their obsession with this alternate world and the unresolved war that still wages there. But it's also because forces in Marbury—including the darkest of the dark, who were not revealed in The Marbury Lens—are beckoning the boys back in order to save their friends . . . and themselves.
King of Marbury
Fantasy || Marbury is another world, a dark world that best friends Jack Whitmore and Conner Kirk have fallen into before. A stranger had given Jack a pair of glasses – it's through the lenses that the boys get to Marbury. Told through Conner's point of view, "King of Marbury" asks whether Marbury is only in Jack and Conner's minds, or if it might actually be real. You decide.