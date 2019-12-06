Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Amy Sedaris
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Ryan Reynolds Discovers He’s an NPC in the First Trailer for Free Guy 15 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Watch the First Trailer for the Next Season of Amazon’s The Boys 19 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Disney is Developing an Aladdin Spinoff for Disney+ about Prince Anders 19 hours ago
- Emily Asher-Perrin The Mandalorian Makes a Detour on Tatooine in Chapter 5, “The Gunslinger” 2 days ago
- Matthew Keeley John Crowley’s Reading Backwards Offers More Than a Decade of Brilliance 2 days ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido The Calm After the Storm — Spider-Man: Far From Home 2 days ago
- Emily Asher-Perrin To Understand Anakin Skywalker’s Full Story, You Need to Watch the Star Wars Animated Series 2 days ago
New in Series
- The Calm After the Storm — Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Seven
- The Puppy’s Revenge: George R. R. Martin’s “Sandkings”
- Matrons, Monsters, Children: Femininity in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe
- Sleeps With Monsters: An Impossibly Good Book to Choose
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 13)
- How Patricia McKillip’s The Riddlemaster of Hed Let Me Write Fantasy
Recent Comments
- JonathanLevy on Reading The Wheel of Time: Men and Women Quarrel Until the Stone Shakes in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 13) 1 min ago
- lonepeanut on Disney is Developing an Aladdin Spinoff for Disney+ about Prince Anders 1 min ago
- JonathanLevy on To Understand Anakin Skywalker’s Full Story, You Need to Watch the Star Wars Animated Series 49 mins ago
- almostvoid on (Almost) Every Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV or Movie Adaptation in the Works Right Now 3 hours ago
- almostvoid on History and SFF Storytelling: A New Monthly Column 4 hours ago
- Guardian on The 25 Most Anticipated SFF Books of 2020 5 hours ago
- Jenny Islander on Ryan Reynolds Discovers He’s an NPC in the First Trailer for Free Guy 5 hours ago
- Matt Mikalatos on Matrons, Monsters, Children: Femininity in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe 5 hours ago
- Jim on All the New Fantasy Books Coming out in December! 5 hours ago
- McTee on The Mandalorian Makes a Detour on Tatooine in Chapter 5, “The Gunslinger” 6 hours ago