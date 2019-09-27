Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
amas
Latest Posts
- Leticia Urieta The Origin Story We’ve Been Waiting For: The Rise of Kyoshi 12 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Brandon Routh Fully Revealed as the “Kingdom Come” Superman in Stunning Pic From Crisis on Infinite Earths 13 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket “What if Bilbo Had Worked for Smaug?” and Other Highlights from Scott Warren’s r/Fantasy AMA 13 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Now That Spidey is Back in the MCU, Here Are The Phase 4 Films He Should Cameo In 14 hours ago
- Feliza Casano Enough of Their Civilization: Foxfire, Wolfskin and Other Stories of Shapeshifting Women by Sharon Blackie 14 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” — Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 15 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket BREAKING: Spider-Man Is Back in the MCU 16 hours ago
New in Series
- “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” — Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Eight
- Is There Such a Thing as Too Goth? — Everil Worrell’s “The Canal”
- 5 Wonderous Wonderlands and the Lasting Impact of Lewis Carroll
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 5)
Recent Comments
- Gwendolyn Rainey on Listen to a Wheel of Time Fan’s Opening Theme for the Upcoming TV Series 22 mins ago
- Cazaril on How Do You Visualize Stories? 51 mins ago
- Steven McMullan on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 2 hours ago
- castiron on “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” — Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 2 hours ago
- Trev1 on The Great Stephen King Reread: It 2 hours ago
- DrDredd on Now That Spidey is Back in the MCU, Here Are The Phase 4 Films He Should Cameo In 2 hours ago
- Joe Mooney on Download a Free Ebook of New Spring, a Wheel of Time Novel by Robert Jordan, Before Sept. 21 2 hours ago
- destinybladez on The Origin Story We’ve Been Waiting For: The Rise of Kyoshi 3 hours ago
- the-6th-jm on 5 Atomic War Films That Are Fun for the Whole Family 3 hours ago
- BillReynolds on “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” — Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 3 hours ago