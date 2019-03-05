Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Amanda Downum
The Lovecraft Reread
Fungi of New York: Amanda Downum’s “Spore”
That Was Awesome! Writers on Writing
The Best of Both Forms: Hypertextuality and Serial Storytelling in Shadow Unit
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Amanda Downum Answers Six Relatively Short Questions
“The monsters are still out there. Waiting.” Dreams of Shreds and Tatters by Amanda Downum
Review of Amanda Downum's new novel, Dreams of Shreds and Tatters.