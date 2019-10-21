Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
alternate universes
Latest Posts
- James Davis Nicoll Science Fictional Rulers, from Undying Emperors to Starlike Sovereigns 60 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket The Lord of the Rings Villain Will Be Game of Thrones’ Joseph Mawle 1 hour ago
- Tor.com Announcing The Blacktongue Thief, Christopher Buehlman’s Fantasy Debut 1 hour ago
- Sylas K Barrett Reading The Wheel of Time: Egwene Questions the Fish and the Bird in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 7) 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket See Your Friends “One Last Time” in the Final Trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 13 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Jacob Tobia to Play Non-Binary Character for She-Ra Season 4 18 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak The World Goes Haywire in the First Trailer for Amazon’s The Feed 18 hours ago
New in Series
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 7)
- “No, you move” — Captain America: Civil War
- 5 Books Where Gods Walk the Earth
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 2: Unholy Communions
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and One
- Lovecraft’s Faintest Fingerprints: C.M. Eddy Jr.’s and H.P. Lovecraft’s “Ashes”
- The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Recent Comments
- captaincomplexity on The World Goes Haywire in the First Trailer for Amazon’s The Feed 4 mins ago
- JonathanLevy on Reading the Wheel of Time: Romance and Choices in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 6) 5 mins ago
- NancyLebovitz on Science Fictional Rulers, from Undying Emperors to Starlike Sovereigns 8 mins ago
- Mpetey123 on 30 Minutes Till Madness: Power and Male Derangement in The Wheel of Time 9 mins ago
- adjbaker on Reading The Wheel of Time: Egwene Questions the Fish and the Bird in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 7) 10 mins ago
- noblehunter on Science Fictional Rulers, from Undying Emperors to Starlike Sovereigns 18 mins ago
- princessroxana on New Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Teaser (Seemingly) Promises Massive Resistance Fleet 26 mins ago
- princessroxana on Reading The Wheel of Time: Egwene Questions the Fish and the Bird in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 7) 30 mins ago
- Gilly on There May Be More Than a Year Between His Dark Materials Seasons 1 and 2 1 hour ago
- Lisamarie on See Your Friends “One Last Time” in the Final Trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 1 hour ago