S.K. Dunstall Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Alliance, the sequel to S.K. Dunstall's Linesman, comes out February 23rd from Ace Books—and we want to send you a set of both books! The lines. The soul of every ship. It was once thought there were only ten, but that was before an alien vessel appeared at the edge of space—before Ean Lambert heard more lines singing. Ean’s ways of communicating with lines is strange. But his abilities make him a valuable tool—or weapon—to command.