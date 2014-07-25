Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Allen Kistler
Latest Posts
- Tor.com All the New Science Fiction Books Coming out in October! 19 mins ago
- Sweepstakes Gideon the Ninth Sweepstakes! 48 mins ago
- Alex Brown Unleash the Horror of The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht 1 hour ago
- Leigh Butler Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65 2 hours ago
- Lauren Shippen Read the First Three Chapters of Lauren Shippen’s The Infinite Noise 3 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Guillermo del Toro Is Publishing His First Short Story Collection 4 hours ago
- Lee Mandelo More of Us Beyond This Room: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz 4 hours ago
New in Series
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
- Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 3
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Seven
- Turning the Cyclopean Up to 11: Fiona Maeve Geist’s “Red Stars / White Snow / Black Metal”
Recent Comments
- skockie on Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65 25 mins ago
- AeronaGreenjoy on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 31 mins ago
- James Davis Nicoll on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 53 mins ago
- Matthew on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 59 mins ago
- Timothy Ryder on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “Time Squared” 1 hour ago
- James Davis Nicoll on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 1 hour ago
- Matthew on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 1 hour ago
- James Davis Nicoll on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 1 hour ago
- Bill on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 1 hour ago
- Robert Rice on Revealing John Scalzi’s The Last Emperox 2 hours ago