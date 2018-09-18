Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
All the Birds in the Sky
The Real Absurd: Six Months, Three Days, Five Others by Charlie Jane Anders
Who Would Win in a Battle Between Science and Magic? Charlie Jane Anders and Annalee Newitz Ponder the Big Questions
Charlie Jane Anders, Annalee Newitz, and Malka Older Talk about the Future at BEA!
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Thoughts on the 2017 Hugo Awards Ballot
Five Books About…
Five Books With Birds in Their Titles
Announcing the Winner and Honorees of the 2016 James Tiptree Jr. Award
Charlie Jane Anders Wins the 2017 Crawford Award for All the Birds in the Sky
All the Birds in the Sky and Ghost Talkers Among the Best SFF Audiobooks of 2016
Charlie Jane Anders, Alyssa Cole, and Rumaan Alam on Avoiding Blind Spots When Writing Outside Your Experience
Tor Books at Book Riot Live Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
On November 12th and 13th, three Tor authors—Charlie Jane Anders, Ken Liu, and Nisi Shawl—will be appearing at Book Riot Live, a two-day convention in New York City celebrating books and the reading life. And in that celebratory spirit, we want to send you a prize pack of these authors' books! Two lucky winners will each receive copies of Anders' All the Birds in the Sky; Invisible Planets: Contemporary Chinese Science Fiction in Translation, edited by Liu; and Shawl's Everfair.
Midnight in Karachi Podcast
Midnight in Karachi Episode 48: Charlie Jane Anders
Rocket Talk: A Tor.com Podcast
Rocket Talk Episode 74: Charlie Jane Anders
Stories of a Life: All the Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jane Anders
All the Birds in the Sky Sweepstakes!
We found one last stack of galleys of Charlie Jane Anders' All the Birds in the Sky—out January 26th from Tor—and we want to send one to you! Childhood friends Patricia Delfine and Laurence Armstead didn't expect to see each other again, after parting ways under mysterious circumstances during high school. After all, the development of magical powers and the invention of a two-second time machine could hardly fail to alarm one's peers and families.