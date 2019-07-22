Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
alien contact
Tear Tracks
Hard Science Fiction, Science Fiction || Flur traveled across the stars to make first contact with the Cyclopes, hoping to forge a peace treaty between humanity and the first sentient aliens they've discovered. She's undergone careful training and study to prepare for this moment. But what if her approach is too human?