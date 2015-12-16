Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Alexander Gordon Smith
The Fury (Excerpt)
Horror, Young Adult || Imagine if one day, without warning, the entire human race turns against you, if every person you know, every person you meet becomes a bloodthirsty, mindless savage . . . That's the horrifying reality for Cal, Brick, and Daisy. Friends, family, even moms and dads, are out to get them. Their world has the Fury. It will not rest until they are dead.
Alexander Gordon Smith’s Fugitives Tour Starts Today
The Night Children
Historical, Young Adult || The Night Children by Alexander Gordon Smith