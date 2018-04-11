Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Alex Bledsoe
Finding the Perfect Monster for Your Fantasy Novel
Gather Her Round
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || Book 5 in the Tufa Series. A monster roams the woods of Cloud County, while another kind of evil lurks in the hearts of men.
The Key to the Coward’s Spell
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || Nursing an injured arm while on the job searching for a missing kid is bad enough for sword jockey Eddie LaCrosse. But when he discovers a smuggling ring rumored to be protected by powerful magic, he seeks out old friends and new to lend a hand. A tale set in Alex Bledsoe's popular medieval noir world.
Chapel of Ease
Fantasy || Book 4 in the Tufa series. When Matt Johanssen auditions for the off-Broadway musical "Chapel of Ease," he is instantly charmed by Ray Parrish, the show's writer and composer. Matt soon learns that Ray's people call themselves the Tufa, and that the musical is based on the history of his isolated home town. But there is one question in the show's script that Ray refuses to answer: what is buried in the ruins of the chapel of ease?
The Two Weddings of Bronwyn Hyatt
New Tor.com Original Fiction in May and June
On Sources of Inspiration
He Drank and Saw the Spider (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || After he fails to save a stranger from being mauled to death by a bear, a young mercenary is saddled with the baby girl the man died to protect. He leaves her with a kindly shepherd family and goes on with his violent life. Now, sixteen years later, that young mercenary has grown up to become cynical sword jockey Eddie LaCrosse. When his vacation travels bring him back to that same part of the world, he can't resist trying to discover what has become of the mysterious infant. He finds that the child, now a lovely young teenager named Isadora, is at the center of complicated web of intrigue involving two feuding kings, a smitten prince, a powerful sorceress, an inhuman monster, and long-buried secrets too shocking to imagine. And once again she needs his help.