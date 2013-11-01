Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Alan Deniro
Tyrannia and Other Renditions (Excerpt)
Collection and Anthologies, Science Fiction || In these 11 stories?, and the weird spaces in between?, people of all kinds struggle to free themselves from conventions and constraints both personal and political. Places ranging from the farthest reaches of outer space to the creepy abandoned farmhouse in the middle of nowhere become battlegrounds for change and growth—sometimes at a massive cost.