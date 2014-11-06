Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Alan Averill

The Beautiful Land (Excerpt)

Tue Jun 4, 2013 4:30pm
Favorite This
, || Takahiro O'Leary has a very special job? working for the Axon Corporation as an explorer of parallel timelines as many and as varied as anyone could imagine. A great gig -- until information he brought back gave Axon the means to maximize profits by changing the past, present, and future of this world.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.