Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Aidan Harte
Not The Stuff of Homer: Irenicon by Aidan Harte
Irenicon Sweepstakes!
Irenicon (Excerpt)
Alternate History, Fantasy || The artificial river Irenicon—created overnight by Concordian engineers using the Wave—was blasted through the middle of Rasenna in 1347, and now it is a permanent reminder that nothing can stand in the way of the Concordian Empire. The artificial river, created overnight by Concordian engineers using the Wave, runs uphill. But the Wave is both weapon and mystery; not even the Concordians know how the river became conscious—and hostile.