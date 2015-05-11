Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Afterparty
Investigating the Numinous: SF, Hard Science, and Mystical Experience
Deus Ex Medicina: Afterparty by Daryl Gregory
Crash Daryl Gregory’s Afterparty Tour!
Afterparty Sweepstakes!
Afterparty (Excerpt)
Science Fiction || It begins in Toronto, in the years after the smart drug revolution. Any high school student with a chemjet and internet connection can download recipes and print drugs, or invent them. A seventeen-year-old street girl finds God through a new brain-altering drug called Numinous, used as a sacrament by a new Church that preys on the underclass. But she is arrested and put into detention, and without the drug, commits suicide. Lyda Rose, another patient in that detention facility, has a dark secret: she was one of the original scientists who developed the drug. With the help of an ex-government agent and an imaginary, drug-induced doctor, Lyda sets out to find the other three survivors of the five who made the Numinous in a quest to set things right.