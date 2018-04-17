Planetfall Prize Pack Sweepstakes! The third book in Emma Newman's Planetfall series, Before Mars, is available now from Ace—and to celebrate, we want to send you a set of all three books in the series so far!

Emma Newman Prize Pack Sweepstakes! If you haven't read Emma Newman yet ... well, we're here to help! Newman has a novella, Brother's Ruin, coming from Tor.com Publishing on March 14th, and in celebration, we want to send you a prize pack of seven of her books!

After Atlas Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Emma Newman’s After Atlas, available November 8th from Roc! Newman returns to the captivating universe she created in Planetfall with a stunning science fiction mystery where one man’s murder is much more than it seems...