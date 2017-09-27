Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Adam Christopher

Ray Electromatic Series Sweepstakes!

Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:30pm
Favorite This
Adam Christopher's latest Ray Electromatic tale, the novella Standard Hollywood Depravity, is available now from Tor.com Publishing—and the next book in the series, Killing Is My Business, is out July 25th from Tor Books! So naturally we want to send you copies of each of these robot noir stories.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.