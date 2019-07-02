Brief Cases Sweepstakes! The world of Harry Dresden, Chicago’s only professional wizard, is rife with intrigue—and creatures of all supernatural stripes. And you’ll make their intimate acquaintance as Harry delves into the dark side of truth, justice, and the American way in this must-have short story collection - and we want to send you a copy!

The Laundry Files Sweepstakes! On July 11th, Tor.com Publishing releases The Delirium Brief, the eighth book in Charles Stross's Laundry Files series—and to celebrate, we want to send you a set of all eight books in the series, including a galley copy of The Delirium Brief!

Dominion of the Fallen Series Sweepstakes! Aliette de Bodard's second Dominion of the Fallen novel, The House of Binding Thorns, is available April 4th from Ace—and we want to send you a galley copy of it, along with a paperback copy of the first book, The House of Shattered Wings!