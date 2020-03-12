Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
abc’s the brides
ABC’s The Brides Casts Goran Višnjić as Count Dracula
Stubby the Rocket
Tue Mar 10, 2020 10:42am1 Favorite [+]
Gina Torres Cast as Lead Bride of Dracula in Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s The Brides
Stubby the Rocket
Tue Mar 3, 2020 10:07am1 Favorite [+]
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Coronavirus: The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Conventions Canceled So Far 7 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Disney Is Releasing Frozen 2 Three Months Early on Disney + 2 days ago
- Christina Orlando Five Spooky Fiction Podcasts That Go Bump in the Night 3 days ago
- Ryan Britt Picard Kzinti Easter Egg Links Star Trek to the Works of Larry Niven 3 days ago
- Andrew Liptak Library of America Will Publish Four More Volumes of Ursula K. Le Guin’s Works 3 days ago
- David D. Levine The Book That Made Me Believe in Aliens (But Not the Way You Think) 3 days ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido “Arroz con leche se quiere casar” — Star Trek: Picard’s “Broken Pieces” 3 days ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Learning Curve”
- Three Books Where AI Doesn’t Take Over the World, and Two Where They Kind of Do
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Nineteen
- Lovecraftian Reread: Wendy Nikel’s “Leaves of Dust”
- Narnia’s Mouse Knight: Reepicheep and the Dual Nature of Chivalry
- Ten Years of Queering SFF: Five Series From the Last Decade That Can’t Be Missed
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 15 and 16
Recent Comments
- fragile on Coronavirus: The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Conventions Canceled So Far 11 mins ago
- fizz on The Book That Made Me Believe in Aliens (But Not the Way You Think) 2 hours ago
- DAVID SERCHAY on Coronavirus: The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Conventions Canceled So Far 3 hours ago
- DanteHopkins on “Arroz con leche se quiere casar” — Star Trek: Picard’s “Broken Pieces” 4 hours ago
- David Larsen on Coronavirus: The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Conventions Canceled So Far 4 hours ago
- bungo on Reading the Wheel of Time: Women are the Sun in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 21) 6 hours ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Picard Kzinti Easter Egg Links Star Trek to the Works of Larry Niven 6 hours ago
- Cheerio on Picard Kzinti Easter Egg Links Star Trek to the Works of Larry Niven 6 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak on Coronavirus: The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Conventions Canceled So Far 6 hours ago
- Scáth on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Nineteen 7 hours ago