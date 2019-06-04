Tor.com

A Taste of Honey

A Taste of Honey Holiday Giving Sweepstakes!

Sat Dec 10, 2016 12:00pm
A Taste of Honey, available now from Tor.com Publishing, is a new novella in the world of Kai Ashante Wilson's The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps. N. K. Jemisin calls the book "a love story as painful as it is beautiful and complex." In the spirit of holiday giving, we want to send you not one but two copies—one for you to keep, and one for you to bestow upon a friend or loved one*!

A Taste of Honey Sweepstakes!

Tue Oct 25, 2016 1:30pm
Happy book birthday to Kai Ashante Wilson's A Taste of Honey, available now from Tor.com Publishing! We want to send you a copy of the book, which the Washington Post called one of the month's best SFF books.

