Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

A Study in Ashes

A Study in Ashes (Excerpt)

Mon Dec 23, 2013 3:00pm
Favorite This
, || As part of her devil's bargain with the industrial steam barons, Evelina Cooper is finally enrolled in the Ladies' College of London. However, she's attending as the Gold King's pet magician, handcuffed and forbidden contact with even her closest relation, the detective Sherlock Holmes.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.