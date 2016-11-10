The Iron Beast Sweepstakes! We want to send you a copy of Andy Remic’s The Iron Beast, available November 8th from Tor.com Publishing!

The Iron Beast Book 3 in the Song For No Man's Land trilogy. The Skogsgra and the Naravelle have launched their final offensive, and Private Jones and his companions are caught in the melee.

Return of Souls Dark Fantasy || The second novella in the No Man's Land trilogy. Private Jones awakes to find himself in a strange land, and is soon joined by young woman, Morana, who tells him of an Iron Beast that will end the Great War. Even as he vows to help her find it, enemy combatants seek them, intent on their utter annihilation.

Return of Souls Sweepstakes! Return of Souls, the second book in the trilogy Andy Remic began with A Song for No Man's Land, comes out June 14 from Tor.com Publishing—and we want to send you a galley copy! If war is hell, there is no word to describe what Private Jones has been through. Forced into a conflict with an unknowable enemy, he awakes to find himself in a strange land, and is soon joined by young woman, Morana, who tends to his wounds and tells him of the battles played out in this impossible place.

A Song for No Man’s Land Audio Excerpt Dark Fantasy, Horror || Listen to an audiobook excerpt from Andy Remic's A SONG FOR NO MAN'S LAND. On a battlefield during the Great War, Robert Jones is faced with an enemy that starts to shapeshift into a nightmarish demonic force. Read by Tim Gerard Reynolds.