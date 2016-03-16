Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

A Shadow All of Light

A Shadow All of Light

Wed Mar 16, 2016 2:00pm
1 Favorite [+]
|| Falco, a young man from the country, arrives in the port city of Tardocco with the ambition of becoming an apprentice to a master shadow thief. Maestro Astolfo, whose mysterious powers of observation would rival those of Sherlock Holmes, sees Falco's potential and puts him through a grueling series of physical lessons and intellectual tests.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.