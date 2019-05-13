Tor.com

A.M. Dellamonica

Stormwrack Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Fri Nov 11, 2016 1:30pm
The third book in A.M. Dellamonica's Stormwrack series, The Nature of a Pirate, is available December 6 from Tor Books—and we want to send you hardcover copies of the first two books in the series, and a galley of the third!

A Daughter of No Nation Sweepstakes!

Mon Nov 23, 2015 3:30pm
We want to send you a galley of A.M. Dellamonica’s A Daughter of No Nation, available December 1st from Tor Books! Sophie Hansa has returned to our world. Unable to discuss the wondrous sights she has seen, and unable to tell anyone what happened to her in her time away, Sophie is in a holding pattern, focused entirely on her eventual chance to return to Stormwrack.

A Daughter of No Nation

Wed Nov 4, 2015 12:30pm
|| Book 2 in the Stormwrack series. Sophie Hansa has been called back to Stormwrack in order to spend time with her father, a Duelist-Adjudicator, who is an unrivaled combatant and fearsome negotiator. But is he driven by his commitment to seeing justice prevail, or is he a sociopath?

