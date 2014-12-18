Tor.com

A Long Spoon

A Long Spoon

Thu Dec 18, 2014 10:00am
Edited by: Peter Joseph
, || You may have heard of Johannes Cabal; he is a necromancer and a little infamous. He is also very sensitive to attempts on his life. When a murder of crows tries to... well, murder him, and the contents of his bath are transmuted into hot nitric acid, he suspects someone may mean him harm. The trail leads to one of the less travelled parts of Hell itself, and there Cabal will need a guide.

