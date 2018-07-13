Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
A.J. Hartley
Fighting Fire with Espionage: Firebrand by A.J. Hartley
Firebrand Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of A.J. Hartley’s Firebrand, the sequel to Steeplejack, available June 6th from Tor Teen!
A Head for Heights: The History Behind Steeplejack
Firebrand
Fantasy, Young Adult || Book 2 in the Steeplejack series. To catch a thief, Ang must pretend to be a foreign princess and infiltrate an elite social club. But Ang is far from royal material, so Willinghouse enlists help from the exacting Madam Nahreem.
Sherlock and the Problem with Plot Twists
When the Minister of Magic Narrates Your Audiobook
A City of Towering Intrigue: Steeplejack by A.J. Hartley
Chains
Steampunk, Young Adult || Anglet Sutonga is more realistic than most teenagers, but still dreams of rising above the impoverished streets of Bar-Selehm. When an opportunity comes along, will she take it? And what does she risk in order not to throw away her shot? A novelette set before the events of A.J. Hartley's Steeplejack.
Steeplejack
Steampunk, Young Adult || When Ang is supposed to meet her new apprentice Berrit, she instead finds him dead. No one seems to care about the murder—except for Josiah Willinghouse, an enigmatic young politician. When he offers her a job investigating Berrit’s death, she plunges headlong into new and unexpected dangers.
Steeplejack Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of A.J. Hartley’s Steeplejack, available June 14th from Tor Teen! Seventeen-year-old Anglet Sutonga lives repairing the chimneys, towers, and spires of the city of Bar-Selehm. Dramatically different communities live and work alongside each other. The white Feldish command the nation’s higher echelons of society. The native Mahweni are divided between citylife and the savannah. And then there’s Ang, part of the Lani community who immigrated over generations ago as servants and now mostly live in poverty on Bar-Selehm’s edges.
Sekret Machines Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
Out now from To the Stars, Chasing Shadows is the first book in the multimedia Sekret Machines franchise from award-winning creator Tom DeLonge and New York Times bestselling author A.J. Hartley. We've got a prize pack of Sekret Machines goodies, and we want to send one to you! The witnesses are legion, scattered across the world and dotted through history, people who looked up and saw something impossible lighting up the night sky. What those objects were, where they came from, and who—or what—might be inside them is the subject of fierce debate and equally fierce mockery, so that most who glimpsed them came to wish they hadn’t.
Revealing A.J. Hartley’s Steeplejack
Will Power (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Young Adult || While on the run from Empire guards, Will Hawthorne and his band of thieves are transported to a mysterious land that none of them recognize or know how to get home from. Turns out that they've landed right in the middle of a battle between goblins and humans. Their human allies are practically storybook counterparts to the rough sorts they knew in Stavis, speaking in high-flown prose, dressed to the height of fashion, and dripping with wealth and social propriety. Will's companions are quite taken by these fine folks, but the Fair Folk are appalled by Will's unorthodoxy. At first Will does whatever he can to try to squirm into their good graces, but just when his efforts are feeling totally futile, he begins to wonder if these too-perfect courtiers and warriors have anything to offer beyond their glamour and their burning hatred of the goblins. But is there any recourse for Will and his friends once it turns out that the humans who are sheltering them may not be on the right side of their eternal conflict?