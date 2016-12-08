Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Science and Swashbuckling: A Daughter of No Nation by A.M. Dellamonica
We want to send you a galley of A.M. Dellamonica’s A Daughter of No Nation, available December 1st from Tor Books! Sophie Hansa has returned to our world. Unable to discuss the wondrous sights she has seen, and unable to tell anyone what happened to her in her time away, Sophie is in a holding pattern, focused entirely on her eventual chance to return to Stormwrack.
Fantasy || Book 2 in the Stormwrack series. Sophie Hansa has been called back to Stormwrack in order to spend time with her father, a Duelist-Adjudicator, who is an unrivaled combatant and fearsome negotiator. But is he driven by his commitment to seeing justice prevail, or is he a sociopath?