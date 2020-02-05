Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
A Court of Mist and Fury
Latest Posts
- Anne M. Pillsworth and Ruthanna Emrys Every Squamous Family Is Squamous in Their Own Way: Nadia Bulkin’s “Violet is the Color of Your Energy” 7 hours ago
- Alaya Dawn Johnson Read the First Two Chapters of Alaya Dawn Johnson’s Trouble the Saints 8 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Rick Moranis Will Come Out of Retirement For a Sequel to Honey I Shrunk the Kids 8 hours ago
- Joel Cunningham A Xenobiologist Finds Herself in a Sticky Situation in the First Look at Christopher Paolini’s To Sleep in a Sea of Stars 9 hours ago
- Mary Retta Devotion and Friendship in Kim Smejkal’s Ink in the Blood 9 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak HarperVoyager Acquires New Fantasy Trilogy From Godblind Author Anna Stephens 9 hours ago
- Alvaro Zinos-Amaro Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Unity 10 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: Nadia Bulkin’s “Violet is the Color of Your Energy”
- Sleeps With Monsters: Queer and Angry and Not Ashamed
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 85 and 86
- Five Recent Novels About Climate Catastrophe
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 7 and 8
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 19)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Eye of the Needle”
Recent Comments
- AnnaInIndiana on Why I Stan Planet of the Apes, and You Should Too 21 mins ago
- CaptainCrowbar on Every Squamous Family Is Squamous in Their Own Way: Nadia Bulkin’s “Violet is the Color of Your Energy” 32 mins ago
- Tekalynn on 8 of the Swooniest Fantasy Romances 46 mins ago
- Emma Gallagher on Sleeps With Monsters: Queer and Angry and Not Ashamed 52 mins ago
- cap-mjb on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Unity 1 hour ago
- Devin Smith on Babylon 5 Is the Greatest, Most Terrible SF Series 1 hour ago
- David_Goldfarb on Doctor Who Turns Fear Into a Superpower in “Can You Hear Me?” 2 hours ago
- kris on The First Teaser For Netflix’s The Letter for the King Looks an Awful Lot Like Lord of the Rings 2 hours ago
- chris on Sleeps With Monsters: Queer and Angry and Not Ashamed 2 hours ago
- tehanuw on We Are All Kings and Queens in Narnia: Prince Caspian, the Son of Adam 2 hours ago