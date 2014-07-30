Tor.com

A Cost-Benefit Analysis of the Proposed Trade-Offs for the Overhaul of the Barricade

Wed Jul 30, 2014 9:00am
Edited by: Ann VanderMeer
, || Generation after generation, engineers have maintained the barricade, a shield that protects civilization against Turbulence, this strange force that destroys both minds and machines. As Turbulence grows ever more intense and the barricade begins to fail, can Ritter live up to the demands of his father, an engineer the equal of any hero in the Five Great Classical Novels, as they struggle to prevent this civilization from falling like every civilization has before it?

