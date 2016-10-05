We want to send you a copy of Daniel Polansky’s A City Dreaming, available October 4th from Regan Arts! M is an ageless drifter with a sharp tongue, few scruples, and the ability to bend reality to his will, ever so slightly. He’s come back to New York City after a long absence, and though he’d much rather spend his days drinking artisanal beer in his favorite local bar, his old friends—and his enemies—have other plans for him.