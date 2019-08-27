Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
A Chorus of Dragons
Jenn Lyons’s The Ruin of Kings is Darkly Beautiful and Deliciously Complex (Non-Spoiler Review)
Listen to the First 17(!!) Chapters of New Epic Fantasy The Ruin of Kings for Free
Epic Fantasy || Audio excerpt. Debut author Jenn Lyons has created one of the funniest, most engrossing new epic fantasy novels of the 21st century in The Ruin of Kings—an eyebrow-raising cross between the intricacy of Brandon Sanderson’s worldbuilding and the snark of Patrick Rothfuss.