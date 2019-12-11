Tor.com’s Giant End-of-Year Book Bundle Extravaganza!

It was a great year for Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror books — and we want to send you copies of some of our favorite Tor, TorTeen, and Tor.com Publishing titles from 2019!

Included in this Giant End-of-Year Book Bundle Extravaganza are:

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

The Border Keeper by Kerstin Hall

The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht

Sisters of the Vast Black by Lina Rather

Magic for Liars by Sarah Gailey

Supernova Era by Cixin Liu

The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz

The Infinite Noise by Lauren Shippen

Empress of Forever by Max Gladstone

The Good Luck Girls by Charlotte Nicole Davis

Read some of our favorite 2019 titles! Comment in the post to enter!

