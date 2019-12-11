Tor.com

Tor.com’s Giant End-of-Year Book Bundle Extravaganza!

Wed Dec 11, 2019 2:30pm 200 comments 1 Favorite [+]

It was a great year for Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror books — and we want to send you copies of some of our favorite Tor, TorTeen, and Tor.com Publishing titles from 2019!

Included in this Giant End-of-Year Book Bundle Extravaganza are:

  • Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
  • The Border Keeper by Kerstin Hall
  • The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht
  • Sisters of the Vast Black by Lina Rather
  • Magic for Liars by Sarah Gailey
  • Supernova Era by Cixin Liu
  • The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
  • The Infinite Noise by Lauren Shippen
  • Empress of Forever by Max Gladstone
  • The Good Luck Girls by Charlotte Nicole Davis

Read some of our favorite 2019 titles!

 

Comment in the post to enter!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase does not improve your chances of winning. Sweepstakes open to legal residents of 50 United States and D.C., and Canada (excluding Quebec). To enter, comment on this post beginning at 2:30PM Eastern Time (ET) on December 11th. Sweepstakes ends at 12:59 PM ET on December 18th. Void outside the United States and Canada and where prohibited by law. Please see full details and official rules here. Sponsor: Tor.com, 120 Broadway, New York, NY 10271.

