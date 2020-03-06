To Sleep in a Sea of Stars Partial Galley Sweepstakes

We want to give you the chance to read the beginning of To Sleep in a Sea of Stars, a brand new epic novel from New York Times bestselling author Christopher Paolini, before anyone else! Enter for a chance to win the first part of the upcoming space opera in a partial galley.

Exploring new worlds is all Kira Navarez ever dreamed of doing. But now she has found her nightmare.

On a distant planet ripe for a colony, she has discovered a relic previously unseen by human eyes.

It will transform her entirely and forever. Humanity will face annihilation. She is alone. We are not. There is no going back. Comment in the post to enter!

