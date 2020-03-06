To Sleep in a Sea of Stars Partial Galley Sweepstakes

Tor.com

Fri Mar 6, 2020

We want to give you the chance to read the beginning of To Sleep in a Sea of Stars, a brand new epic novel from New York Times bestselling author Christopher Paolini, before anyone else! Enter for a chance to win the first part of the upcoming space opera in a partial galley.

 

Exploring new worlds is all Kira Navarez ever dreamed of doing. But now she has found her nightmare.

On a distant planet ripe for a colony, she has discovered a relic previously unseen by human eyes.

It will transform her entirely and forever.

Humanity will face annihilation.

She is alone. We are not.

There is no going back.

 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase does not improve your chances of winning. Sweepstakes open to legal residents of 50 United States and D.C., and Canada (excluding Quebec). To enter, comment on this post beginning at 2:30PM Eastern Time (ET) on March 6th. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 AM ET on March 13th. Void outside the United States and Canada and where prohibited by law. Please see full details and official rules here. Sponsor: Tor.com, 120 Broadway, New York, NY 10271.

