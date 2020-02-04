The Lunar Chronicles Sweepstakes!

Marisa Meyer’s #1 New York Times-bestselling series that brought fans a complex and thrilling world of cyborgs and evil queens has a new look — and we want to send you a full set, including Cinder, Scarlet, Cress, and Winter!

Cinder

Cinder, a gifted mechanic, is a cyborg. She’s a second-class citizen with a mysterious past, reviled by her stepmother and blamed for her stepsister’s illness. But when her life becomes intertwined with the handsome Prince Kai’s, she suddenly finds herself at the center of an intergalactic struggle, and a forbidden attraction.

Scarlet

Scarlet Benoit’s grandmother is missing. It turns out there are many things Scarlet doesn’t know about her grandmother or the grave danger she has lived in her whole life. As Scarlet and a streetfighter named Wolf unravel one mystery, they encounter another when they meet Cinder. Cress

Cinder and Captain Thorne are fugitives on the run, now with Scarlet and Wolf in tow. Together, they’re plotting to overthrow Queen Levana and prevent her army from invading Earth. Their best hope lies with Cress, a girl trapped on a satellite since childhood who’s only ever had her netscreens as company. Winter

Can Cinder, Prince Kai, Scarlet, Wolf, Cress, Thorne, Princess Winter, and the palace guard Jacin find their happily ever afters? Fans will love this amazing conclusion to the series. Comment in the post to enter!

