The Good Luck Girls Sweepstakes!

Westworld meets The Handmaid’s Tale in The Good Luck Girls, a stunning fantasy adventure from debut author Charlotte Nicole Davis – and we want to send you a copy!

The country of Arketta calls them Good Luck Girls―they know their luck is anything but.

Sold to a “welcome house” as children and branded with cursed markings.

Trapped in a life they would never have chosen.

When Clementine accidentally kills a man, the girls risk a dangerous escape and harrowing journey to find freedom, justice, and revenge in a country that wants them to have none of those things. Pursued by Arketta’s most vicious and powerful forces, both human and inhuman, their only hope lies in a bedtime story passed from one Good Luck Girl to another, a story that only the youngest or most desperate would ever believe. It’s going to take more than luck for them all to survive. Comment in the post to enter!

