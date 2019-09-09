Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Good Luck Girls Sweepstakes!

Mon Sep 9, 2019 10:30am 130 comments 1 Favorite [+]
Cover art by Jonathan Barkat

Westworld meets The Handmaid’s Tale in The Good Luck Girls, a stunning fantasy adventure from debut author Charlotte Nicole Davis – and we want to send you a copy!

 

The country of Arketta calls them Good Luck Girls―they know their luck is anything but.

Sold to a “welcome house” as children and branded with cursed markings.

Trapped in a life they would never have chosen.

Comment in the post to enter!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase does not improve your chances of winning. Sweepstakes open to legal residents of 50 United States and D.C., and Canada (excluding Quebec). To enter, comment on this post beginning at 10:30AM Eastern Time (ET) on September 9th. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 PM ET on September 12th. Void outside the United States and Canada and where prohibited by law. Please see full details and official rules here. Sponsor: Tor.com, 120 Broadway, New York, NY 10271.

citation

130 Comments

This post is closed for comments.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.