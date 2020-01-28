Riot Baby Hardcover Sweepstakes!

Cover design by Jaya Miceli; Cover photo © Getty Images/Aaron Ansarov

Tochi Onyebuchi's Riot Baby is the book Marlon James says "bursts at the seams of story with so much fire, passion and power that in the end it turns what we call a narrative into something different altogether."

Ella has a Thing. She sees a classmate grow up to become a caring nurse. A neighbor’s son murdered in a drive-by shooting. Things that haven’t happened yet. Kev, born while Los Angeles burned around them, wants to protect his sister from a power that could destroy her.

But when Kev is incarcerated, Ella must decide what it means to watch her brother suffer while holding the ability to wreck cities in her hands. Rooted in the hope that can live in anger, Riot Baby is as much an intimate family story as a global dystopian narrative. It burns fearlessly toward revolution and has quietly devastating things to say about love, fury, and the black American experience. Comment in the post to enter!

